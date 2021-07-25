FOXBORO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (10-3-3; 33 pts.) defeated CF Montréal (6-5-4; 22 pts.), 2-1, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening, becoming the first MLS team to reach 10 victories this season. Gustavo Bou scored both of the game’s two goals, first scoring from beyond the penalty arc with his right foot before doubling the Revolution’s lead in the 73rd minute. Montreal’s Djordje Mihailovic pulled one back for the visitors in the 79’, snapping New England’s shutout streak at 325 minutes.

Bou’s brace gives him nine goals on the season, moving him into sole possession of third place in the Major League Soccer Golden Boot race. The two goals also lift the team’s total to 30 tallies on the year, most in the league. Bou’s nine strikes match his previous single-season career high set in 2019, as he has now scored eight times in his last nine appearances. Only Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz (11) and LA’s Chicarito (10) have scored more times this season.

Arnór Traustason registered his third assist of the season on Bou’s first goal, while Carles Gil and Brandon Bye were credited with the assists on the second. Gil now owns 13 helpers this year, more than double that of any other MLS player. He remains on pace to smash the club’s single-season assists record of 19 and challenge the MLS single-season record of 26. Bye’s assist was his second of the campaign – matching his previous single-season career high set in 2018 and met in 2019.

In net, Brad Knighton made three saves and improved his record as the Revolution’s starter to 3-1-0 this season. Ahead of him on the backline was Christian Mafla, who logged his second straight start in an 89-minute outing, and center back Andrew Farrell. Farrell made his 255th appearance for the club, moving into third place all-time, and also claimed sole possession of the most minutes played since the start of the 2013 season. The ninth-year defender now owns the most games played, starts, and minutes played since he entered the league.

New England returns to action on Saturday, July 31, when the club visits the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will air locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio.