LIVERMORE, N.H. (CBS) – A hiker was found dead Saturday afternoon on a trail in the White Mountain region of New Hampshire.
The hiker was found unconscious Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on the Signal Ridge Trail in Livermore, about four miles from the trailhead parking area on Sawyer Brook Road.
Hikers who were in the area performed CPR, but they were later pronounced dead by EMTs who arrived on scene.
Because the hiker was found in a remote area of White Mountain National Forest, it took about nine hours for them to be brought back to the trailhead parking area.
Their identification has not yet been released.