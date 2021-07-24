CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WILMINGTON (CBS) – A big day calls for a big celebration.

And that’s what took place in Wilmington for a World War II Veteran’s 100th birthday.

Army veteran Joe McCarthy celebrated his birthday with a car parade organized by friends and family.

Army veteran Joe McCarthy saluting the car parade organized for his 100th birthday. (WBZ-TV)

“Longtime resident of Wilmington. His family has been here for many years, and Joe is just a great guy. And he’s one of the greatest generations, as people say all the time, but it’s extremely true. Just hard-working people, and today he turns 100,” said Lou Cimaglia, Wilmington Director of Veterans Services.

The parade drove by McCarthy’s home Saturday morning, and anyone was encouraged to join in.

