BOSTON (AP) — Rougned Odor’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.

Gleyber Torres added a go-ahead, bloop single for the Yankees, who posted just their third victory in 12 games this season against their longtime rivals.

The Red Sox, who had won four in a row, put runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out Kiké Hernández for his 18th save.

New York can earn a split of the four-game series Sunday at Fenway Park.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was breezing along, throwing a shutout with two outs in the eighth before he was lifted after Brett Gardner’s RBI single.

Adam Ottavino (2-3) relieved and allowed Giancarlo Stanton’s bloop, ground-rule double. Odor drove his tying hit off the Green Monster and Torres followed a single that dropped in down the right-field line.

New York starter Jameson Taillon (6-4) gave up three runs — one earned — in seven innings, striking out four and walking three.

Eovaldi struck out eight and was charged with two runs, without issuing a walk. He threw 82 of his 100 pitches for strikes.

Hernández drove Taillon’s third pitch off the Green Monster, slid headfirst into third and trotted home when second baseman Odor’s relay sailed into the protective netting above New York’s dugout.

Taillon had given up just three earned runs in three career starts against the Red Sox. They took advantage of Odor’s two errors, scoring three against him in the initial three innings.

NICE COMPANY

DJ LeMahieu went 1 for 5 with a double, extending his consecutive on-base streak to 34 games, matching the longest single-season string by a Yankees player since Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s in 2012.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone hopes that C Gary Sánchez, who left Friday’s game with mid-back spasms, will be back in the lineup Sunday. Boone said he was getting treatments and doing “a little better.” … RHP Luis Severino threw 38 pitches off the mound Saturday. The club will decide if he’ll throw a simulated game or make a rehab start in the next few days. … Boone also said 3B Gio Urshela (COVID-19 IL) could be activated Sunday. … OF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka, both on COVID-19 IL, are expected to join the team in Boston on Sunday and fly for the series on the road against Tampa Bay.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who left his start Friday in the second inning with migraine symptoms, “was feeling better” after exchanging texts with him. Cora doesn’t think it’ll land him on the injured list. … LHP Chris Sale, working back from Tommy John surgery, is slated to make his second rehab start for Double-A Portland on Sunday. He went 3 2/3 hitless innings, hitting 98 mph with the Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Domingo Germán (4-5, 4.71 ERA) is set to go for the Yankees on Sunday. LHP Martín Pérez (7-6, 4.16) is slated for Boston. Pérez took the loss last Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, giving up three runs in four innings.

