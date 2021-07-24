CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
HINGHAM (CBS) — A lemonade stand in Hingham was raising money for a special cause on Saturday. It was run by 13-year-old Jeremy, who finished his last cancer treatment in March.

He wants all of the proceeds to go to the Jimmy Fund Clinic.

Hingham Police said the stand was on Center Street and there was a great turnout.

A family friend created the stand for Jeremy.

