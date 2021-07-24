HINGHAM (CBS) — A lemonade stand in Hingham was raising money for a special cause on Saturday. It was run by 13-year-old Jeremy, who finished his last cancer treatment in March.
Hingham Police said the stand was on Center Street and there was a great turnout.
Jeremy's open until 2pm today. You'll see his awesome stand on Central St. It's ice cold! #ChildhoodCancer pic.twitter.com/Fwirpx7xjp
— Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 24, 2021
A family friend created the stand for Jeremy.