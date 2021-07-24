CHARLTON (CBS) — Debris falling from an overpass in Charlton caused major traffic issues Saturday. The debris was from the Center Depot Road overpass by the 83.4-mile marker.
Massachusetts State Police said multiple lanes were closed while repairs were taking place.
At about 11 a.m., they reported a five-mile backup.
#MATraffic: Debris falling from Center Depot Rd overpass onto Mass Pike EB at 83.4 MM in Charlton. Multiple lane closures for repairs. Currently 5 mile backup. @MASSDOT on scene with bucket truck to assess damage. pic.twitter.com/amUKhYli6Q
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 24, 2021
A MassDOT bucket truck was also on the scene to access the damage.