CHARLTON (CBS) — Debris falling from an overpass in Charlton caused major traffic issues Saturday. The debris was from the Center Depot Road overpass by the 83.4-mile marker.

Massachusetts State Police said multiple lanes were closed while repairs were taking place.

At about 11 a.m., they reported a five-mile backup.

A MassDOT bucket truck was also on the scene to access the damage.

