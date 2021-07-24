DRACUT (CBS) — Three people, all under the age of 18, were taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” after a rollover crash early Saturday in Dracut.
Dracut Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a crash near the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Doyle Avenue. After arriving on the scene, officers saw a car that was rolled over on its side, along with a damaged utility pole.
A male teenager, who Dracut police and fire officials believe was the driver, was lying on the street with "significant trauma". He was taken to the local hospital.
Police say fire officials pulled a girl from the car and found another girl leaning against the car. Both were treated by Dracut Fire and Trinity EMS. They were taken to a local hospital with "serious injuries", but ones "not believed to be life-threatening".
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.