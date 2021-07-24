DEDHAM (CBS) — One man is dead and another is injured after a serious crash on Interstate 95 in Dedham early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police say a car rolled over into a flooded gully between the roadway and the ramp. It came to rest upside down, completely submerged in several feet of water.
Troopers got into the water, extricated both men, and began attempting live-saving medical efforts.READ MORE: Box Truck Catches Fire After Rollover Crash In Saugus
The passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver was also transported but there is no update on his condition at this time.READ MORE: 4 Your Community: Pan-Mass Challenge
No other information about the victims is available at this time.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
State Police are still investigating why the car went off the road.