BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady received his seventh Super Bowl ring on Thursday night, and it’s quite the piece of jewelry.
Brady has six pretty amazing rings that he won during his 20 years with the Patriots, but on Thursday, he called the Super Bowl LV ring that he received from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.”READ MORE: Patriots Position Preview: Quarterbacks
Watching the video above, you can see why.
“They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger,” Brady said in the video. “This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.”
The Bucs’ Super Bowl ring is enormous. It has 319 diamonds, in honor of Tampa’s 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The top of the ring screws off to reveal a miniature model of Raymond James Stadium, Tampa’s home field and the stadium that played host to Super Bowl LV.READ MORE: Stephon Gilmore Reports To Foxboro, Will Begin Patriots Training Camp On PUP
MORE NEWS: NFL Memo: Teams Will Forfeit Games If Unvaccinated Players Cause COVID Cancellations
All in the 𝓭𝓮𝓽𝓪𝓲𝓵𝓼. pic.twitter.com/qoIDcQroRx
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2021
Tom Brady always says that his favorite ring is the next one. But his most recent piece of championship bling is going to be really tough to top.