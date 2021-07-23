Olympics 2021: USWNT Vs. New Zealand 5 Things To KnowAfter a stunning loss in their opener, the USWNT look to rebound against New Zealand in their second group match. Here's what you should know.

Bruins Sign Taylor Hall To Four-Year ContractAfter weeks of rumors and reports, Taylor Hall has officially re-signed with the Boston Bruins.

Stream The 3M OpenWatch the 3M Open live from TPC Twin Cities.

Report: Cole Popovich No Longer Part Of Patriots Coaching Staff, Decision Related To COVID-19 VaccineThe New England offensive line figures to be a pretty talented group in 2021. But that unit will have some changes in regards to who is coaching them.

Joe Cardona Encourages Everyone In NFL To Get Vaccinated To Keep Teammates, Coaches, Fans SafePatriots long snapper Joe Cardona released a statement on Friday, saying that keeping teammates, coaches and fans safe and healthy during the 2021 season should be incentive enough to get vaccinated.