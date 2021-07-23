PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – Samples associated with the recent COVID-19 cluster in Provincetown have tested positive for the Delta variant, health officials said Friday.
Earlier this week, the town reported cases connected to the cluster increased to 256. Of the cases, 190 are Massachusetts residents.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said while it has identified cases in the cluster associated with vaccinated individuals, "the total number of cases among vaccinated people in Massachusetts remains extremely low, at 0.1% or 5,166 cases out of over 4.3 million fully vaccinated residents."
The DPH said the Delta variant is more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus and all three vaccines have shown to be "very effective" against the variants.
Provincetown is now requiring masks for unvaccinated people, including children, in public indoor spaces and busy outdoor locations.