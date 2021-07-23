BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 586 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 668,404. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,678.
There were 50,456 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.53%.
There are 114 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 29 patients currently in intensive care.