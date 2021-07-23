Bill Russell To Auction Most Of His Prized Celtics, NBA MemorabiliaThe most decorated man in NBA history will be giving the public a chance to own some of the prized memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career.

Stephon Gilmore Reports To Foxboro, Will Begin Patriots Training Camp On PUPIt would appear as though Stephon Gilmore's holdout is over.

Red Sox Sign Top Draft Pick Marcelo MayerBefore starting a four-game set with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, the Red Sox took care of some business. Boston has signed top draft pick Marcelo Mayer on Thursday.

Report: Franchy Cordero Getting Called Up To Red SoxAs the Red Sox get set to welcome the Yankees to Fenway Park for a four-game set, Franchy Cordero is getting another shot in Boston.

NFL Memo: Teams Will Forfeit Games If Unvaccinated Players Cause COVID CancellationsThe NFL is letting teams know that it will not extend the season to accommodate any COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players, and teams with such outbreaks will suffer the consequences.