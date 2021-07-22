BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts House will debate a bill Thursday that would legalize sports betting in the state.
At least 30 states, including New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut, now allow gamblers to place legal bets on sports. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize it back in May 2018.
The current House bill would allow casinos, slots parlors and horse racing tracks to apply for licenses. They could also have up to three mobile sports betting platforms.
All bettors would have to be at least 21 years old and be physically present in Massachusetts.
In-person bets would be taxed at 12.5 percent and mobile wagers at 15 percent.
If the legislation passes the House and state Senate, it would have to be signed by Governor Charlie Baker. Baker has filed his own bill, which he says would raise an estimated $35 million in local aid. It would not allow college sports betting. The House bill would allow it.