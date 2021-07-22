BOSTON (CBS) — Is “Happy Hour” about to make a comeback in Massachusetts? One lawmaker is making a legislative push to consider it, as a new poll shows residents are ready to a raise a glass.

State Rep. Mike Connolly, a Democrat representing Somerville and Cambridge, cited a new MassINC poll which showed that 70% of people in the state want to see “discounted after-work drinks” at bars and restaurants.

His bill is called “An Act providing for immediate and long-term relief for restaurants and bars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A new @MassINC poll shows that 70% of Massachusetts residents support allowing bars and restaurants to offer discounted after-work drinks. This session, I’ve filed new legislation that will bring stakeholders together to revisit the state’s ban on Happy Hour, in place since 1984. pic.twitter.com/s2ZE44GVIp — Mike Connolly (@MikeConnollyMA) July 21, 2021

“This session, I’ve filed new legislation that will bring stakeholders together to revisit the state’s ban on Happy Hour, in place since 1984,” he said.

Massachusetts is one of just a handful of states to still have a Happy Hour ban, enacted after car crashes involving drivers who had been overserved during drink promotions.

Gov. Charlie Baker said back in 2015 that he has no problem with the current ban on Happy Hour and he repeated that Thursday.

“I remember what was going on the roads in Massachusetts when we had Happy Hours, and it was, there were some horrible, awful, horrible, terrible experiences on a very regular basis that came with Happy Hours back in the day,” Baker told reporters at an event in Sandwich.

“I know that probably makes me a stick in the mud to say such a thing, but I would start as a skeptic of going back to the way we ran Happy Hours.”