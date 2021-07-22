BOSTON (CBS) — As the Red Sox get set to welcome the Yankees to Fenway Park for a four-game set, Franchy Cordero is getting another shot in the big leagues.
Cordero has spent the last two months with Triple-A Worcester after a rough start to his Red Sox career, but will rejoin Boston ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Yankees, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
The Sox are in need of Cordero’s services with Danny Santana going on the IL with a groin injury. Cordero played in both the outfield and at first base during his stint in Worcester, playing six error-less games at first in Triple-A. The lefty hitter could help fill the platoon at first-base for the time being. (Bobby Dalbec is playing first and batting eighth Thursday night against New York.)
Cordero also found his swing in Worcester, slashing .329/.411..545 over 44 games with six homers and 14 doubles. In 34 games with Boston, he hit just .179 with one homer and 37 strikeouts over 95 at-bats, and was sent down to Worcester on May 27.