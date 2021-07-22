BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics won’t have much wiggle room when NBA free agency begins in August, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from swirling. Boston will reportedly be among the teams looking to add New York Knicks swingman Reggie Bullock this offseason.
That comes according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, who is also reporting that the 76ers and Lakers will try to sign Bullock, in addition to the Knicks' efforts to retain his services. Berman also added that Bullock's preference is to remain in New York.
So if Brad Stevens wants to make Bullock a part of his first free agent class as Boston's president of basketball ops., he's going to have plenty of competition, and will have to convince the player that Boston is his best option. That may be a tough sell after a disappointing 2020 season by the Celtics.
Bullock was a big part of the Knicks resurgence in 2021, averaging 10.9 points off 44 percent shooting overall and 41 percent from downtown. The 6-foot-6 guard/forward is an eight-year veteran who started all but one of the 65 games he played for New York last season.
He likely wouldn’t start in Boston, but the 30-year-old Bullock could provide the Celtics with some much-needed bench scoring if they can land him in free agency.