BOSTON (CBS) – For 85 years, Camp Quinebarge has entertained kids on the shore of Lake Winnipesauke. But earlier this month, the camp suddenly shut down after a six-day session.

Parents had to scramble to pick up their kids. “There is an atrocious lack of communication from the directors going on right now,” parent Rebecca Gove said.

Rebecca Gove picked up her two kids, 8-year-old Kayden and 11-year-old Isabella. She was told the pandemic created a staffing shortage.

“They went ahead with camp at staffing levels that were really not sufficient for what they were experiencing,” Gove said.

Soon, kids were telling horror stories of going hungry and a lack of supervision. It makes Rebecca Gove’s blood boil.

“I feel very lucky and very blessed that they were not seriously injured, or seriously hurt,” Gove said. “But there were some injuries and there was harm done and they put children in danger. They put their wellbeing and their health at risk.”

The camp apologized and acknowledged staffing and food service issues saying, “without a doubt, this was the result of complications brought on by the pandemic and not to any long-term issues with camp operations. Despite disappointment, we have received many calls and emails of support…”

Gove got her $4600 back, but other parents have not been reimbursed. Some parents say it is troubling that they cannot get in touch with camp directors.