BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Park is set to host its first-ever golf event later this year.
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour announced on Wednesday that it is scheduled to come to Boston from November 3-7. This event is pending final licensing approval from the City of Boston.READ MORE: PHOTO: 4 Pounds Of Cocaine Made To Look Like Cake Seized In Maine
Participants will have a chance to hit golf balls into on-field targets at Fenway Park ranging from 60 to 140 yards away. Each shot is traced and instantly scored through Toptracer technology.READ MORE: 'We Were Attacked Online': Natick Couple That Received Disturbing Deliveries, Threats Sues eBay For Cyberstalking
Tickets will become available at 10 a.m. on July 30 here.
Individuals tickets start at $65. Tee times are served in one-hour increments.MORE NEWS: Driver Allegedly Admitted To Having '4 Vodka Drinks' Before Crashing Into Salem, NH Home, Hurting Little Girl
Experiential packages will include a VIP tour of Fenway Park, drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat, and a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership.