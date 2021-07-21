BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though the Boston Bruins will be losing Jeremy Lauzon in the expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.

Reports and leaks have been coming out all day, leading up to the official announcement of the Kraken’s selections on Wednesday night. And reporter Chris Johnston passed along information that the Kraken “have set their sights on” Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

The #SeaKraken are clearly prioritizing defencemen with these expansion selections. They have their sights set on Jeremy Lauzon in Boston. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 21, 2021

Frank Seravelli said it “sounds like” the Kraken will go with Lauzon, too.

That’s the type of reporting-but-not-fully-reporting that reporters have come to use when reporting on draft picks ahead of time, so as to not fully spoil the fun of the television event while passing along pertinent information.

Lauzon played in 41 regular-season games for Boston, scoring a goal and registering seven assists. He has three goals and eight assists in 76 career regular-season games, to go with a plus-12 rating. He’s also played in 13 playoff games, with zero points registered and a minus-6 rating.

Lauzon led all Bruins in shorthanded time on ice last year, averaging 3:05 of shorthanded time on ice per game. That accounted for more than half of his overall ice time.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Lauzon was a second-round pick by Boston in the 2015 draft. The 24-year-old is under contract for $850,000 next year before hitting restricted free agency in 2022.

Among the other Bruins who were expected to be in consideration for the Kraken were Connor Clifton, Nick Ritchie, and Jakub Zboril. Those players will remain under contract with the Bruins.