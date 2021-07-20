BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Public Health Commission recommends all Boston residents who have gone to Provincetown recently get tested for coronavirus. The guidance is for anyone who has traveled there in July and goes until further notice.
As of July 19, at least 35 COVID-19 cases in Boston have been traced back to the Provincetown cluster and "the overwhelming majority of those have been fully vaccinated," according to the commission.
Boston residents should get tested at least five days after they return, regardless of vaccination status and symptoms. They should also self-isolate and avoid groups for at least five days and until they receive a negative COVID-19 test.
Testing and vaccinations are still available in the city.
“As we learn more about this cluster and how to live with COVID-19 circulating in our communities, BPHC asks all residents to take these additional precautions to help identify COVID-19 infections rapidly, prevent additional spread, and protect vulnerable members of our communities. Please help the City of Boston control the spread and encourage others to get vaccinated and tested,” the commission wrote.