BOSTON (CBS) — Life in the NFL will officially begin for Patriots rookies on Tuesday.

Though most veteran players aren’t required to report for training camp until July 27, the NFL allows for rookies to report to camp seven days before the veteran report date. As such, Mac Jones and the rest of the rookie class will be getting to work, beginning on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium. From that point forward, it’ll be no days off in the quest to get the Patriots back to Super Bowl contention.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, inked his rookie deal earlier this month, so the quarterback will be ready to embark on his first NFL summer.

Interestingly, second-round pick Christian Barmore and third-round pick Ronnie Perkins had not yet signed their rookie contracts as of Tuesday. A change in that status would likely be expected sooner than later.

The rookie class has, of course, taken part in offseason activities, from rookie minicamp, through OTAs and the full-team minicamp. But with the team’s first preseason game a little more than three weeks away, the real preparation for the NFL season has begun in full in Foxboro.

Here are the Patriots’ rookies for 2021:

Mac Jones, QB, first round, 15th overall

Christian Barmore, DT, second round, 38th overall

Ronnie Perkins, DE, third round, 96th overall

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, fourth round, 120th overall

Cameron McGrone**, LB, fifth round, 177th overall

Joshuah Bledsoe, S, sixth round, 188th overall

William Sherman, OL, sixth round, 19th overall

Tre Nixon, WR, seventh round, 242nd overall

Quinn Nordin, K, UDFA **McGrone suffered a torn ACL last season likely will spend his rookie year on IR

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that quarterbacks are due to report on Thursday, meaning Mac Jones will get some company from Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer later this week. The rest of the team will report on July 27, with the Patriots holding their first training camp practice in front of fans on July 28.

The Patriots’ first preseason game will be Aug. 12, against Washington, at Gillette Stadium.