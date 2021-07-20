Stephon Gilmore Reportedly Open To One-Year Salary Bump Or Multi-Year Extension From PatriotsStephon Gilmore is willing to do whatever it takes to get a deal done with the Patriots.

Tom Brady Still Plans To Play Two More Years, According To Alex GuerreroGoing back several years, Tom Brady has stated seemingly 6 million times that he hopes to play until at least age 45. As it turns out, he was being as honest as possible.

Tom Brady In Attendance As Buccaneers Make White House Visit With Joe BidenThe Buccaneers made their trip to the White House on Tuesday. Tom Brady was in attendance.

Mohamed Sanu Says Patriots Asked Him To Take Pay Cut Prior To Releasing HimThe Patriots traded a second-round pick to Atlanta in 2019 to acquire wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. It didn't work out.

Patriots Rookies -- Including Mac Jones -- Reporting For Training Camp On TuesdayLife in the NFL will officially begin for Patriots rookies on Tuesday.