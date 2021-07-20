BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 366 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 666,884. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,665.READ MORE: Boston Police Officer Injured In Dorchester Cruiser Crash While Responding To Call; 3 Others Hurt
There were 24,834 total new tests reported.READ MORE: More Than 100 'Adorable' Kittens Arrive In Massachusetts By Plane For Adoption
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.18%.
There are 100 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Been To Provincetown? Boston Public Health Commission Recommends Getting A COVID-19 Test
There are also 33 patients currently in intensive care.