Mohamed Sanu Says Patriots Asked Him To Take Pay Cut Prior To Releasing HimThe Patriots traded a second-round pick to Atlanta in 2019 to acquire wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. It didn't work out.

Patriots Rookies -- Including Mac Jones -- Reporting For Training Camp On TuesdayLife in the NFL will officially begin for Patriots rookies on Tuesday.

Red Sox Had To Get Creative With Replacement Home Run 'Cart' In BuffaloIf there was ever an evening to have a laundry cart ready to give quick rides in the dugout following round trippers, Monday night was the night for the Boston Red Sox. Alas, the team was without an actual cart in Buffalo, so they had to get a bit creative.

Patriots Position Preview: Wide ReceiverA look at New England's current crop of wide receivers, which once again is a big mystery heading into the 2021 season.

Red Sox Launch 6 Home Runs, Rout Blue Jays 13-4Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam, Kiké Hernández drove in three runs with two homers and the Boston Red Sox snapped a two-game losing streak with a 13-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.