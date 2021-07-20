CHATHAM (CBS) — Chatham beaches are back open after they had to be closed for swimming Monday due to Portuguese Man O’ War in the waters.
The town said seven of the jellyfish-like creatures were spotted on side beaches between Harding’s Beach and Cockle Cove.
Staff walked Harding’s Tuesday morning and saw no sign of the Man O’ War. They will continue to monitor the situation.
Man O’ War tentacles can extend as long as 100 feet and can sting people even weeks after washing ashore, according to NOAA. The stings are rarely deadly but can cause painful welts on exposed skin.