BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“I’m 72 and it has been 2 years since I’ve seen my daughter in Michigan who are all vaccinated. This Delta variant has me concerned. I watch you religiously and so appreciate your common sense approach to this pandemic. I just need some encouragement to go.” – Diane

If you’re fully vaccinated, not immunocompromised, feeling well and you would really like to visit your family, I think you should go, though you should talk to your personal doctor about your decision. You’re traveling to a region of the country with lower vaccination rates than the Northeast so be careful. Wear your mask while traveling, in public indoor spaces, and even outdoors if you’re around a lot of people.

“What are the symptoms for COVID-19 for those who are vaccinated already?” – Debbie

While many of the symptoms from coronavirus are the same with all variants, namely, fever, sore throat, cough, and headache, some reports out of the U.K. suggest that cough and loss of smell tend to be less common with the Delta variant. Those vaccinated who have a breakthrough infection usually have no symptoms at all and the infection is picked up on routine testing, or their symptoms are mild with maybe a stuffy nose, headache, or feeling tired.

“I returned to the U.S. in mid-June after spending 18 months in Australia. Before returning I got two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Should I now get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine? I’m worried that AstraZeneca doesn’t offer the best protection for us.” – Steven in Provincetown

I understand your concerns. Right now you do not need to get another COVID-19 vaccine. Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine should provide good protection against symptomatic disease and protect you from needing to be hospitalized. At some point, a booster shot may be recommended. Studies are currently underway to see whether it’s safe and effective to get a booster shot from a different manufacturer than what you got the first time around. Stay tuned.