BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots report to training camp in just 10 days. It remains to be seen if Stephon Gilmore will be among the players in Foxboro when things kick off.

Gilmore appears headed for a holdout, as he looks for a contract extension (and a pay raise) ahead of the 2021 season. This year is the final year of the monster deal that he signed with New England in the 2017 offseason, though it doesn’t carry a massive paycheck since $5 million of Gilmore’s 2021 salary was given to him ahead of last season. Hence, the former DPOY is looking for a bit of a raise from Bill Belichick and company.

It remains unclear whether or not that will happen, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer, who reported Monday that there has been no recent progress from either side. Breer wrote that the situation “remains very uncertain,” but did add that things could change in the coming days.

“My understanding is there’s been no recent progress toward either extending Gilmore, or giving him a raise for 2021, but that could change with people coming back off vacation in the coming days,” he wrote in Monday’s column. “Bottom line, the best thing for everyone is to address it soon. I think these two sides will.”

Breer also noted that Gilmore isn’t “completely out of the woods” in his comeback from a torn quad that required offseason surgery. That won’t help his cause, as the 30-year-old looks for a new deal from the Patriots.

Gilmore is set to earn just over $7 million for the 2021 season. He sat out all of minicamp and OTAs and could remain absent when training camp begins as he waits for a resolution to his contract situation.