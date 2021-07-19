Tatum Struggles With Shot, But Helps Everywhere Else In USA's Exhibition Win Over SpainJayson Tatum was back in action Sunday night, helping Team USA pick up an exhibition win over Spain before the team heads off to the Tokyo Olympics.

Jaroslav Halak, Bruins Going Separate Ways After Three Seasons TogetherJaroslav Halak's tenure with the Boston Bruins has come to an end.

Here Are The Players The Bruins Left Exposed To Expansion DraftHere are the top Bruins candidates for poaching by the NHL's newest franchise.

Report: No Recent Progress On Contract Talks Between Patriots, Stephon GilmoreThe Patriots report to training camp in just 10 days. It remains to be seen if Stephon Gilmore will be among the players in Foxboro when things kick off.

Matt Turner Makes Nice Save On Revs Teammate Tajon Buchanan During USA-Canada Gold Cup MatchThere was a New England connection on Sunday as the USA beat Canada to claim Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Or rather, a New England rejection.