BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 717 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Monday after no new report since Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 666,518. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,659.READ MORE: Right Lanes Closed On 93 South In Medford After Truck Strikes Bridge; 'Avoid This Area'
There were 61,480 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Weymouth Hit-And-Run Victim Was 'Part Of The Fabric Of The Neighborhood'
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.02%.
There are 106 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Damage From Record Rainfall Has Some Massachusetts Towns Dealing With Emergency Conditions
There are also 31 patients currently in intensive care.