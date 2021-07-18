WESTBROOK, Maine (CBS) — Three people were hurt when a deck collapsed at home this weekend in Westbrook, Maine.
Officials say as many as 10 people were on the deck on Friday when it separated from a house on Cumberland Street around 10 p.m.
Three people suffered injuries and were rushed to a local hospital.
Several others were evaluated on the scene and were treated for minor injuries. The deck fell about 12 feet to the ground.
“Nearly 6000 decks collapse in the US every year,” said the Westbrook Fire Department in a Facebook post. “Homeowners and landlords should inspect exterior weight bearing structures annually.”
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.