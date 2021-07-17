FOXBORO (NE Revolution) — The New England Revolution (8-3-3; 27 pts.) defeated Atlanta United (2-4-7; 13 pts.), 1-0, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Gustavo Bou delivered the game-winning goal, his team-leading seventh of the season, on a left-footed strike from the center of the box in the 18th minute.

Forward Adam Buksa and midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum registered the assists on Bou’s tally. With the win, New England sweeps the season series with Atlanta (2-0-0) as the Revs pick up their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Bou’s first-half tally was his sixth goal over the last seven contests. The Argentinian striker, who made his Revolution debut two years ago today on July 17, 2019, now owns 21 regular season goals – fourth most in MLS during that span – with seven assists.

Buksa logged a game-high five shots and collected his first assist of the season, while Kaptoum collected his first helper in MLS. Meanwhile, Carles Gil registered game highs in touches (58) and key passes (5), in addition to three shots, including a curling left-footed effort in the 25th minute that struck woodwork.

Goalkeeper Brad Knighton made five saves in the clean-sheet performance, marking his first shutout since Oct. 13, 2018. The defense was anchored by the center back pairing of Henry Kessler and Andrew Farrell, as the latter continues to climb the club’s record books. Farrell became the third Revolution player to register 250 starts in a New England uniform, joining Matt Reis (253) and Shalrie Joseph (254). Right back Brandon Bye was also influential in defense as he won possession a game-high eight times.

New England returns to action on Wednesday, July 21, when the club visits Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium in the first-ever encounter between the two sides. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio.