BOSTON (CBS) — After two false starts, Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran is set to make his Major League debut on Saturday.
Duran is in the starting lineup for the Red Sox contest against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. He will bat sixth and play center field.READ MORE: Man Rescued After Falling 16 Feet Into Crevice At Castle Rock Park In Marblehead
Duran was in Boston’s starting lineup Thursday night, but the team’s game in New York was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Yankees roster.
With the Yankees starting lefty Jordan Montgomery on Friday, Duran was not in Boston’s starting lineup yesterday.READ MORE: Body Of Woman Recovered Hours After Boat Crash In Boston Harbor
Duran was promoted from Triple-A coming out of the All-Star break, after the 24-year-old clubbed 15 homers in his 46 games for the Worcester Red Sox. He’s one of Boston’s top prospects, and gives Alex Cora another left-handed bat to work with.
Here is the Red Sox full lineup on Saturday:
1. Enrique Hernández, SS
2. Alex Verdugo, LF
3. J.D. Martinez, DH
4. Rafael Devers, 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe, RF
6. Jarren Duran, CF
7. Christian Vázquez, C
8. Christian Arroyo, 2B
9. Bobby Dalbec, 1B
— Nathan Eovaldi, P
The Red Sox have won all seven games they’ve played against the Yankees this year.