BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and the Yankees aren’t the only teams dealing with a COVID issue. Team USA will no longer play its exhibition game against Australia on Friday night, USA Basketball announced late Thursday evening.
The US Men’s National Team’s penultimate exhibition match in Las Vegas was canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” just a few hours after Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out for the Tokyo Olympics.READ MORE: Celtics Hire Two More Former Players For Ime Udoka's Coaching Staff
Beal was placed in health and safety protocols on Wednesday. Pistons forward Jerami Grant has also been placed in protocol.READ MORE: Red Sox-Yankees Game Postponed Due To Positive COVID-19 In Yankees Organization
From a Celtics perspective, it remains unclear if Jayson Tatum would have played Friday night after he sat out Tuesday’s win over Argentina with right knee soreness. Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters that Tatum practice in full on Thursday.MORE NEWS: Report: Tom Brady Played 2020 Season, Won Super Bowl LV With A Torn MCL
Team USA is 1-2 in exhibition play, and is set to conclude its exhibition schedule on Sunday against Spain. The team is scheduled to depart for Tokyo on Monday.