Encore Boston Harbor Casino Not Bringing Back Live Poker Anytime SoonIt'll be a while before live poker returns to Encore Boston Harbor casino - if it does at all. Katie Johnston reports.

56 minutes ago

Police Urge Caution About ‘Exceptionally Strong’ Rip Currents At Salisbury BeachRip currents are strong at Salisbury Beach on Friday, and police had a simple message for beachgoers: be safe. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

3 Hurt In Serious Construction Accident At Norwood Apartment ComplexThree people were seriously injured after falling about 25 feet off a ladder at a Norwood apartment complex Friday.

3 hours ago

Hour-Long Boat Chase Across Lake Winnipesaukee Leads To Arrest Of Domestic Violence SuspectA 59-year-old man is in custody after allegedly leading police on an hour-long boat chase across Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire following a call about a domestic violence incident. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Deadly Hot Air Balloon Accident Investigated In VermontA pilot was killed when he fell out of a hot air balloon in Vermont Thursday.

3 hours ago