GILFORD, N.H. (CBS) — A 59-year-old man is in custody after allegedly leading police on an hour-long boat chase across Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire following a call about a domestic violence incident.
State Police say they were called around 6 p.m. on Thursday after being asked by Gilford Police to assist in an assault incident.
Officials say the suspect, Peter Morrissette of Gilford, left the scene of where the domestic violence incident took place and got into a boat from the Smith Cove area of the lake.
A State Police Marine Patrol Supervisor later saw Morrissette, who, after a short conversation, refused to cooperate. He then left the area via his boat.
Marine Patrol and Gilford officers pursued Morrissette by boat across Lake Winniepesaukee for approximately an hour, according to police. Then, police were able to reach Morrissette by cell phone, who then turned himself in at Marine Patrol Headquarters.
He was arrested around 7:30 p.m.
Morrissette will be arraigned Friday afternoon.
He is being charged by State Police with reckless conduct, careless and negligent operation of boats, disobeying an officer, and disorderly conduct. He is also being charged with domestic violence by Gilford Police.