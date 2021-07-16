BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 269 new confirmed COVID cases and three additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 665,801. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,655.
There were 30,046 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.87%.
There are 107 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 34 patients currently in intensive care.