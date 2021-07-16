5-Year-Old Saved After Near Drowning In Bridgewater Is Expected To Make Full RecoveryThe girl was in the pool for about 2 minutes.

12 minutes ago

John Dickerson On Gen. Milley Report, Spike in COVID Cases Around CountryJohn Dickerson, who is hosting Face The Nation this week, discusses the rising COVID cases around the country and how Gen. Milley was reportedly worried President Trump would start a military conflict in his final days.

15 minutes ago

Bristol County Sheriff First In Nation To Use COVID-Sniffing K-9sThe Bristol County Sheriff's Department is now using Duke and Huntah, nine-month-old labs, to sniff out the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

33 minutes ago

With Tumor Removed, Jen Marchetti Determined To Ride In PMCSeven years after a rare tumor nearly took her life, Jen Marchetti is more determined than ever to ride the Pan Mass Challenge. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

45 minutes ago

Shark Deterrent Creates 'A Virtual Net' Around Swimmers, SurfersA personal shark deterrent product is flying off the shelves and the company has even bigger plans for Cape Cod. WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

57 minutes ago