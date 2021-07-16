EVERETT (CBS) — It’ll be a while before live poker returns to Encore Boston Harbor casino – if it does at all.
The State House News Service reports that the Everett casino and MGM Springfield have received a flood of complaints about the failure of poker to return since pandemic restrictions were lifted.
Encore said it is "aware of and sensitive to our guests' disappointment" about poker.
“Based on current market conditions and the resulting need to prioritize space, Encore Boston Harbor will not be bringing back live poker at this time. If and when poker should return to Encore, it will likely be at a reduced capacity,” Encore said in a statement.
Poker is not as profitable as other casino games and Gaming Commission officials believe the casinos may be waiting to see what happens with sports betting in the state, per the News Service.