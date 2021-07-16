BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics certainly have a type for Ime Udoka’s coaching staff. The team continues to add former players to Udoka’s bench, adding two more on Thursday.
Joining Udoka's bench staff is former NBA player Aaron Miles and former international baller Garrett Jackson. Miles' hiring was first reported by Jake Fisher of Bleacher Report and Jackson's by Marc Spears of The Undefeated. Both additions were confirmed by The Athletic.
Miles is best known for his incredible college career at Kansas, playing a pivotal role in the Jayhawks reaching the Final Four in both 2002 and 2003. The former point guard is the all-time assist leader at Kansas and in the Big-12. He only played 19 games in the NBA as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2005-06, spending the majority of decade-long playing career overseas in Europe. He also played with Udoka in the G League.
Miles will be a player development coach in Boston, the same role he recently served in Golden State for Steve Kerr. Before that gig, he was head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.
Jackson, who played for USC and St. Mary's collegiately, played in Australia for two seasons and Germany for one season. He retired as a player in 2018.
Like Udoka, Miles and Jackson are both Portland, Oregon natives. The duo now joins another Portland native — Damon Stoudamire — on Udoka’s staff, which is flush with young and bright basketball minds. In addition to that trio of former players, former Spurs assistant Will Hardy has also joined Udoka’s staff in Boston.