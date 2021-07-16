BOSTON (CBS) — Two places in New England were included in Smithsonian Magazine’s ‘The 15 Best Small Towns To Visit In 2021‘ list. They are Litchfield, Conn., and Bath, Maine.
Litchfield, population: 8,094, is the midpoint between Boston and New York. The magazine describes the town as “a well-preserved example of an 18th-century New England village.” Its downtown is full of antique stores, clothing boutiques, and restaurants.
Bath, with a population of 8,319, is full of nautical history. It is home to Bath Iron Works and Maine Maritime Museum. The annual summer concert series, arts center, and Bath Brewing Company are reasons to visit as well, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
The other towns were from Kansas, West Virginia, Alabama, Colorado, New Mexico, New York, California, North Carolina, Iowa, Minnesota, Idaho, Michigan, and Mississippi. The largest on the list had a population of 14,981.