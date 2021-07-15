BOSTON (CBS) — Hours before first pitch was scheduled for Thursday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game in the Bronx, word spread that the Yankees had canceled batting practice as they worked through COVID-19 protocols.

Some 30 minutes later, the game was postponed.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported that the game was postponed due to the Yankees’ COVID-19 issues, and the Yankees confirmed that report minutes later.

“Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing,” the MLB release said. “Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available.”

Thursday was set to be the first of a four-game series between the Red Sox and Yankees, who will face each other eight times in the next 11 days. Thursday night’s game was set to air on national TV, as it’s the only game that was scheduled to take place across Major League Baseball.

Thursday was also set to mark the major league debut of Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran, who was in the starting lineup, batting seventh and starting in center field for the Red Sox after getting called up to start the second half.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said that three players have tested positive, with three more tests pending.

Cashman: The Yankees have three positive tests, and three tests pending. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 15, 2021

The Yankees have reached the 85 percent threshold for COVID vaccinations this year, but still had the positive tests.

For the 2nd time this season, the Yankees, who reached the 85% vax threshold among key staff & players, have multiple positives on their squad. From MLB: (I erroneously tweeted earlier that the Yankees had a game postponed b/c of positive cases before. They didn't & played on.) pic.twitter.com/hIsUFQNXDj — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) July 15, 2021

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that none of the players who tested positive are symptomatic at this point.

Brian Cashman is unsure when MLB will make a decision on whether or not Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game will be played. It is up to the league at this point. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 15, 2021

This marks the second straight game where Red Sox’ opponents have dealt with a COVID-19 situation shortly before first pitch was scheduled. The Phillies had four players placed on the COVID-19 list — including their starting pitcher, Aaron Nola — hours before facing the Red Sox on Sunday in Boston. The Phillies won that game, 5-4.

The Red Sox and Yankees are scheduled to play on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, with Saturday’s and Sunday’s game scheduled to be on national television.