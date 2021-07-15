BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 236 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 665,532. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,652.
There were 31,927 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.78%.
There are 108 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 36 patients currently in intensive care.