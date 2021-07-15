BOSTON (CBS) – On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson said it was recalling Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreen after benzene – a known carcinogen – was detected in some samples of the products.
Johnson & Johnson recalled:
- Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen
- Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen
According to a prepared statement by the company, “While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products. We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products.”
Benzene is a carcinogen that can me absorbed through the skin, orally and by inhalation. The company said the levels of benzene detected in the products are unlikely to cause “adverse health consequences” and that the recall is voluntary.
Anyone who has these products should stop using them and call the company at 1-800-458-1673 to request a refund.