SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A Somerville man accused of fatally shooting his roommate is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
Investigators said 26-year-old Edson Moreno shot 22-year-old Robert Favreau after an argument Wednesday night.
Police responded to a home on Ware Street at about 5:45 p.m. and found Moreno outside with a gun. He was arrested after he put the gun on the ground.
Favreau, who had been staying in the home for several months was found dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman who witnessed the shooting hid in a closet and called 911.
Moreno was arraigned Thursday on charges including armed assault to murder. Investigators say more charges are expected.