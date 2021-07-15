CBSN BostonWatch Now
DORCHESTER (CBS) — A Boston Police SWAT team was called in Thursday after a backyard fight turned into a standoff.

Investigators say the incident started after the suspect allegedly pistol-whipped his neighbor then barricaded himself inside a home on Centre Street in Dorchester.

The heavily-armed SWAT team showed up when the suspect wouldn’t come out of his apartment.

The SWAT Team at a Dorchester apartment where a suspect pistol-whipped his neighbor then barricaded himself. (WBZ-TV)

The suspect was peacefully taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

No word on the extent of the injuries to the victim.

