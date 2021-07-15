WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CBS) — CVS is taking two of its store brand aloe vera products off the shelves following a recall of Johnson & Johnson sunscreens that were found to contain elevated levels of benzene, a known carcinogen.
CBS News reports that the company has put a halt to sales of CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera and CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera Spray out of an “abundance of caution,” per a company spokesperson. CVS will work with its supplier to take “appropriate additional steps.”
Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday recalled:
- Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen
- Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen
Benzene is a carcinogen that can me absorbed through the skin, orally and by inhalation. The company said the levels of benzene detected in the products are unlikely to cause “adverse health consequences” and that the recall is voluntary.