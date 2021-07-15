BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale tossed his first rehab outing Thursday since undergoing Tommy John surgery, and the Red Sox lefty was pretty good in his brief time on the mound.
Sale toed the rubber for the rookie-level Red Sox in Florida, going against the FCL Orioles in his first game action since 2019. Sale threw three scoreless innings, striking out five batters along the way.READ MORE: Red Sox-Yankees Game Postponed Due To Positive COVID-19 In Yankees Organization
Sale allowed four hits and issued no walks in his outing, topping out at 94 MPH on the radar gun according to Ian Cundall, the director of scouting at SoxProspects.com. He threw 39 pitches on Thursday.READ MORE: Report: Tom Brady Played 2020 Season, Won Super Bowl LV With A Torn MCL
The outing started with Sale surrendering a leadoff single in the first inning, but he retired the next three batters without issue. He struck out the side in the second inning with a pair of singles mixed between. He gave up a double in the third inning, but struck out his final two batters to escape without any damage.MORE NEWS: Tom Brady Has The Solution To NFL's Hamstring Injury Problem
It’s nowhere near facing major league talent, but it’s a promising step in Sale’s comeback for the Red Sox. Sale’s next rehab outing with come Tuesday with the Portland Sea Dogs.