WILMINGTON (CBS) – A 69-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after a hit and run driver struck her car at the intersection of Middlesex Avenue and Clark Street in Wilmington on Wednesday morning.

A hit and run driver sent a car careening into a Wilmington home Wednesday morning. (Photo credit: Wilmington Police Department)

Police said the impact from the crash then drove the victim’s car into a house in the area. She was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The maroon vehicle then fled the scene on Clark Street, heading toward Church Street. Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department.

