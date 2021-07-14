WILMINGTON (CBS) – A 69-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after a hit and run driver struck her car at the intersection of Middlesex Avenue and Clark Street in Wilmington on Wednesday morning.
Police said the impact from the crash then drove the victim’s car into a house in the area. She was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
The maroon vehicle then fled the scene on Clark Street, heading toward Church Street. Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department.