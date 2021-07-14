(MARE) – Maxxon is a sweet, inquisitive and kind boy of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. He is generally easy-going and calm. His favorite activities include riding his bike, playing with trucks and watching television. Maxxon is fascinated with broadcasting and radio. He also enjoys interacting with adults and loves music, especially classic rock. Maxxon has a good sense of humor and will often surprise everyone with a funny joke out of nowhere.

Maxxon is currently attending a therapeutic school with extra supports. He is doing well overall in school and gets along with his peers. He can do his own daily care and hygiene, and with a little adult support is comfortable accessing his community.

Legally freed for adoption, Maxxon is eagerly awaiting his forever home. His social worker believes that he will thrive in a nurturing family of any constellation, with or without other children in the home. Maxxon has an Open Adoption Agreement and an adoptive family must be willing to help him visit with his birth father three times a year. Maxxon also has two half-sisters in Massachusetts who he would like to remain connected to. Maxxon can be placed outside of Massachusetts but must be within driving distance of the central part of the state.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.