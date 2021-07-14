Jayson Tatum Misses Team USA's Win Over Argentina With Knee SorenessTeam USA won its first exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday night, but Jayson Tatum was not part of the victory.

Red Sox Players Contribute To AL All-Star Win As Shohei Ohtani Shines, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MVPThe Red Sox sent five players to the All-Star Game, and nearly all of them found a way to contribute

Revolution Players Pay Visit To Ron Burton Training VillageThe Ron Burton Training Village had some special visitors on Tuesday. Members of the New England Revolution paid a visit to the camp, relaying their own message of encouragement to campers.

Banning Shifts, Ending 7-Inning Double-Headers And Extra-Inning Runners: Rob Manfred Weighs MLB Rule ChangesBanning or limiting defensive shifts would be an effort to restore Major League Baseball to how it was played before offense was suffocated by analytics, according to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run DerbyThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei Ohtani starting and leading off the All-Star Game, and the MLB Draft's top pick.