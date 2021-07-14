BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’ brightest prospects may soon be making his major league debut. And he may be doing it in New York, against the Yankees.

Outfielder Jarren Duran is on his way to New York to join the Red Sox, according to Joe McDonald of The Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Jarren Duran will not be in the lineup for the nightcap. In fact, he’s not in the building and is on his way to New York to join the Red Sox tomorrow and could make his major league debut against the Yankees. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) July 14, 2021

Duran, a seventh-round pick by the Red Sox in the 2018 draft, has posted tremendous power numbers with Worcester this season, his first in Triple-A. In 46 games, he’s hit 15 home runs, eight doubles and a triple, while batting .270 with a .926 OPS and 32 RBIs. He’a also 12-for-15 on stolen base attempts, while playing primarily in center field. (He’s started 37 games in center field, six games in right field, and two games in left field.)

Duran spent the spring with the big club, batting .340 with a 1.069 OPS in 24 games (47 at-bats). He hit three homers, six doubles and a triple during spring training games.

Duran was expected to be a part of the Team USA roster heading to the Olympics this month, but the Red Sox retained the right to call him up to the major leagues — thus removing him from the Olympics — if the team so desired. As a result, Duran was left off the final Team USA roster, after hitting .368 in 19 at-bats in the Olympic qualifying tournament for Team USA.

But now, that organizational decision appears to be paying off for Duran, who — provided he sees game action — will make his MLB debut at age 24.

In an interview with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche on July 4, Duran shared how he expected to feel when the time comes for his big league call-up.

“Yeah I’ve thought about it. I feel like I’ll get pretty teary-eyed about it because it’s a lifelong dream that you’re making come true,” Duran said. “But who knows — who knows what the emotions will be when it happens?”

The Red Sox kick off a four-game series with the Yankees beginning on Thursday night in the Bronx.