NEWTON (CBS) – Newton Police are investigating a string of break-ins possibly targeting Asian residents.
Police want to identify a person who was caught on surveillance cameras at two of the five homes targeted.
All the victims are of Asian descent.
The break-ins happened between June 13 and July 10 on Walnut Street, Dedham Street, Helene Road, Quinobequin Road and Country Club Road.
Police say someone broke into all the homes, stealing jewelry, cash and handbags.
Anyone with information should call Newton Police.